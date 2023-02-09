Senior Angular & PHP Developer at M&M Consulting

Description

We are looking for a talented and versatile, can-do-it-all Senior Angular and PHP Developer to join our team. You will be responsible for building, co-ordinating and managing many websites. You must be profound in understanding integration between front end and back end structures. We are looking for someone with the ability to conceptualise and research web-based solutions and can work in a team or independent.

Skills required:

5 + years’ experience in Angular 5/6/7/8/9/10

5 + years’ hands-on experience with PHP

Must have worked with on Linux servers

5 to 7 years’ experience in Web Design / Development

Ample knowledge of web best practices

Must be able to create features that are scalable across multiple browsers, operating systems and device types

Json and Web API experience

GIT and SVN experience

Experience with MySQL, SQL 2008 onwards

Strong HTML5 above, CSS3 above, Bootstrap, XML, XHTML Development skills

Deep understanding and troubleshooting of Typescript, Node JS, React JS and JavaScript

Experience working in an agile environment

Desired Skills:

HTML5 above

CSS3 above

Bootstrap

XML

XHTML

MySQL

SQL 2008

Web API

PHP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

