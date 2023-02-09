Senior Business Analyst at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

An exciting opportunity for a Senior Business Analyst exists to join a leading South African financial services company. The ideal candidate will be responsible for identifying and analyzing required business capabilities. The candidate must have experience working in an agile software development environment.

Responsibilities:

Lead business user teams, alongside project product owners, to effectively understand where and how business value is created through current and required business capabilities and functionality, in order to determine change requirements for future business processes, information and system requirements

Perform full spectrum business analysis on the company’s business & systems requirements in terms of API’s, systems, workflow, user interfaces, business rules and data – for conversion into relevant capability and system specifications

Appropriately design and specify new or enhanced system development to provide effective IT solutions

Collaborate with architects, DevOps, developers, integrations, and data teams to determine and specify the best fit solution in line with current technology and architecture best practices

Be creative and pro-active: ask “why”, think laterally, and understand the need and problem before designing a solution; apply a relentless focus on value, and put forward alternate solutions to business needs

Communicate clearly and accurately in written and presented specifications

Form solid relationships with key business stakeholders

Generate design documents of high quality; understandable by testing and development team, as well as usable throughout the SDLC process to completion of the deployment

Requirements:

Matric and preferably BCom in Information Systems or other high quality tertiary education certificate, diploma, or degree

Minimum of 10 years of relevant experience pertaining to business analysis, in an IT agile software development environment.

API Development and/or testing experience preferred

Financial services industry experience preferred

Technical Knowledge:

Must have a high level of IT systems and technical awareness, to leverage technology to provide business solutions

Domain knowledge – the company’s business model, business rules, processes and products

Ability to communicate in a precise, structured, technical realm

Understand and work comfortably within various SDLC methodologies

Generic Competencies:

Ability to play the role of a facilitative leader

An energetic, pro-active and positive attitude is key – BA’s are not ‘micro-managed’

Excellent communications skills, willingness to drive and embrace change, self- motivated accountability and problem ownership,

Ability to work within a team and as an individual,

Embrace and adopt technology tools and protocols, with an enthusiasm for, and interest in IT technology

Lateral thinking and problem-solving skills: ability to seek and find alternative options and solutions

Excellent people skills: e.g. Facilitation – the art of leading people through processes to agreed objectives, in a structured manner designed to deliver participation, ownership and creativity

