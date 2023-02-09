Senior Java JavaScript Developer – Semi Remote – R650 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A global leader in high end engineering design is urgently seeking a Senior Java Developer. The business requires a high caliber, experienced Senior Java Developer to join their established team who would be ready to hit the ground running.
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience
- 6 to 8 Years’ commercial Java coding experience
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).
The technical environment consists of the following:
- JAVA/Spring Boot
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS)
- HTML5, CSS3
- CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development)
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)
- IntelliJ / WebStorm
- Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack)
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- NodeJS (advantageous)
- Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous)
- Typescript
- REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous)
- Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts)
- Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups
- Docker/AWS
- Kubernetes/AWS
- Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- Jira, Confluence
- Micro Services
Reference Number for this position is GZ56478 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn and Remote offering a contract rate of between R550 and R700 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
