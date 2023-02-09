Senior Java JavaScript Developer – Semi Remote – R650 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 9, 2023

A global leader in high end engineering design is urgently seeking a Senior Java Developer. The business requires a high caliber, experienced Senior Java Developer to join their established team who would be ready to hit the ground running.
Advantageous Skills Requirements:

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience
  • 6 to 8 Years’ commercial Java coding experience
  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).

The technical environment consists of the following:

  • JAVA/Spring Boot
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS)
  • HTML5, CSS3
  • CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development)
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)
  • IntelliJ / WebStorm
  • Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack)
  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
  • NodeJS (advantageous)
  • Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous)
  • Typescript
  • REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous)
  • Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts)
  • Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups
  • Docker/AWS
  • Kubernetes/AWS
  • Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN
  • IoC / Dependency Injection
  • Jira, Confluence
  • Micro Services

