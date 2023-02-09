Senior Java JavaScript Developer – Semi Remote – R650 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A global leader in high end engineering design is urgently seeking a Senior Java Developer. The business requires a high caliber, experienced Senior Java Developer to join their established team who would be ready to hit the ground running.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience

6 to 8 Years’ commercial Java coding experience

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).

The technical environment consists of the following:

JAVA/Spring Boot

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS)

HTML5, CSS3

CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development)

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)

IntelliJ / WebStorm

Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack)

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

NodeJS (advantageous)

Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous)

Typescript

REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous)

Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts)

Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups

Docker/AWS

Kubernetes/AWS

Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN

IoC / Dependency Injection

Jira, Confluence

Micro Services

Reference Number for this position is GZ56478 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn and Remote offering a contract rate of between R550 and R700 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

