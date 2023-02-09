Senior SQL Developer Programmer

LetsLink Recruitment is assisting a Private Hospital Group based in Gauteng to employ a Team Lead: Senior SQL Developer/Programmer. The

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Overseeing all data management and development aspects of the CEM platform as well as be the Team Lead across all associated projects.

Analysis, design, and implementation of various database structures within the CEM environment. A level of programming will be required, and this will require C#, SQL on Prem, and SQL Azure skills.

Writing optimized SQL queries for integration with other applications, creating database triggers for use in automation and maintain data quality. Overseeing database security and creating Stored Procedures etc. Data implementation tasks that include provisioning data storage services, ingesting streaming, and batch data, transforming data and implementing security requirements. Implementing data retention policies and identifying performance bottlenecks, optimising data solutions, archiving and accessing external data.

Managing data models, optimising data structures and data pipeline architecture within the Microsoft Azure Platform, as well as optimising data flow and collection from various data sources and system. Support data initiatives and ensure optimal data delivery architecture is consistent throughout ongoing projects.

The areas of focus are:

Managing the data platforms and associated services.

Managing and developing backend processes to fulfil the CEM platform duties services and requirements.

Managing the expanding and optimising data pipeline architecture within the Microsoft Azure platform.

Key work output and accountabilities:

Data Management

Development

Platform

Staff Management

Education, knowledge, and work experience required:

BSC Degree or relevant technology advanced diploma at NQF Level 7

Microsoft Certified Azure Administrator Associate Qualificaion (AZ-103)

Microsoft Certified Azure Data Engineer Associate (DP200-201)

MCTTP/MCSE or equivalent certification/experience.

Essential work experience:

Advanced working SQL knowledge and experience working with relational databases, query authoring (SQL) as well as working familiarity with a variety of databases.

Experience building and optimizing ‘big data’ data pipelines, architectures, and data sets.

Experience performing root cause analysis on internal and external data and processes to answer specific business questions and identify opportunities for improvement.

Strong analytic skills related to working with unstructured datasets.

Build processes supporting data transformation, data structures, metadata, dependency, and workload management.

A successful history of manipulating, processing, and extracting value from large, disconnected datasets.

Working knowledge of message queuing, stream processing and highly scalable ‘big data’ data stores.

Strong project management and organizational skills.

Experience supporting and working with cross-functional teams in a dynamic environment.

10+ years of experience in a Data Engineer role.

Knowledge

Advanced SQL knowledge and experience with relational database, query authoring (SQL), as well as working familiarity with a variety of databases.

Knowledge of Oracle, Visual Basic, or C# will be an advantage.

Thorough, with good attention to detail.

Ordered and systematic with a tendency to adhere to protocols.

Good administrative skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and database packages.

Able to work to deadlines.

Demonstrated data capturing speedy and accuracy.

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are requested to e-mail a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed].

Please view our website: letslink dot co dot za and contact Gary.

Closing date: 24 February 2023

By applying for this position and providing us with your CV and other personal information, you are consenting to the information being used for the specific purpose for which it was provided, which is recruitment purposes and possible appointment purposes (Should you be successful). Please note that your information will be processed for recruitment purposes only or for such purposes relating to assessing the establishment of the employment relationship with yourself, and this will be done in accordance with the applicable data protection and privacy legislation. We confirm that such information will not be used for any other purpose without your prior consent.

If your application is not successful, we retain your CV and other information provided for a period of 24 months after which it will be destroyed in a secure manner. If you object to your information being used in accordance with the aforementioned clauses, please indicate your objection and we will immediately destroy your personal information in a secure manner.

Desired Skills:

CEM

CEM Platform

Data Analysis

Database

SQL

Azure

C#

PERM

Database security

Database Design

Microsoft Azure

SQL Developer

AZ-103

DP200-201

MCITP

Mcse

MCSE

Azure administrator

Data Engineer

Cloud

Project Management

Oracle Sql

Oracle

Visual Basic

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Clinic & Hospital

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Private hospital group

