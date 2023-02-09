Software Developer (Full stack .net)- Remote (hybrid) – Eastern Cape East London

Job Description:

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

Job Requirements:

Qualification and Experience

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent

Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous

Experience in automotive processes will be advantageous.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development or At least 6 months participation in an IT Graduate Development Programme

3-5 years’ Project Management experience advantageous

Outputs

Integration into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for an automotive company globally.

Interact with different automotive company clients, exploring and advising on possibilities and solutions that accomplish their goals.

Agility, flexibility and keen attention to detail in order to manage and advance multiple projects simultaneously.

Attention to detail during the development and quality assurance testing of projects.

You will be joining a team committed to working on high-quality code and will work closely with the new and legacy products to support clients.

Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members.

Project management of all technology development initiatives

Coach and mentoring of Software Developers and System Engineers.

Promotion of a continuous improvement culture within the team.

Adhere to all guidelines and requirements to ensure compliance standards of quality, security, extensibility etc.

Technical

Proficient in Net (C#) programming.

Proficient in W3C standards

Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.

Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.

Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.

Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)

Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)

Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts

Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.

Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Cloud, Container / Kubernetes experience would be beneficial

Non-Technical

Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.

Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Good communication skills.

A technical mind-set and analytical approach.

Great attention to detail.

Good leadership skills.

Desired Skills:

.Net

Angular

CSS

DevOps

HTML

Java

Javascript

