Application Support Specialist at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a Application Support Specialist to join their exceptional team.

This is a permanent role with Hybrid working models.

The Application Support Specialist role is to maintain application systems that are beyond the development stage and are running in the daily operations of the business. Incumbents who participate in the development of the system may remain after completion to help maintain / update the system..

Required Qualification

Diploma, IT, Business Intelligence or related qualification

Technical Knowledge/ skills and experience Experience

Relevant experience:

2-5 years’ experience in Trading Systems across all asset classes.

Experience in Trading API’s and FIX Protocol.

Experience with FIS’s Valdi suite of software for trading on the JSE and A2X.

Experience with Avvento.

Knowledge of AxeTrader and Itiviti will be advantageous.

Technical Pre-requisite

Relevant applications and process knowledge.

Basic scripting for automating processes.

Basic network setup

