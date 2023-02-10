BI Analyst

This role is fully remote.

We are looking for candidates who have a real passion for technology, who are constantly exploring, learning and improving their skills.

This position reports to the BI Team Lead.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

Helps to lead BI analytical projects in the implementation and use of new BI software tools and systems.

Works on highly complex, cross- functional, and enterprise BI solutions.

Works on multiple tasks/projects.

Provides subject matter expertise for key BI core functions.

Participates in the planning process including inception, technical design, development, testing and delivery of BI solutions.

Manages and plans for service demand forecasts.

Evaluates internal and external customers’ needs and abilities in order to provide appropriate solutions..

Provides input to business requirements for the design of solutions.

Understands and articulates business requirements to find the optimal BI solution to satisfy the stakeholders needs.

Advises executives on how BI plays a critical role in improving business management and optimisation.

Researches, identifies, analyses and provides input to new tools, frameworks, techniques, patterns or processes that will have a positive impact on the BI architecture.

Designs corporate-wide dashboards and reports.

Performs analysis for a wide range of requests using data in different formats, volumes and from various sources.

Researches and documents business problems, to design and implement models that help analyse these business problems.

Reviews data pipelines and test plans to ensure that business results are tested and correct.

Researches and develops best practices for reports and dashboards deployments.

Provides input to the development of information quality metrics.

Creates data quality tickets, as needed.

Interfaces with vendors to keep abreast of new technologies, pricing and customer applicability.

Participates in vendor evaluations.

Provides input to standards, policies and procedures that will help our Data Governance program.

Designs and documents end-user and analyst training material.

Trains users to transform data into action-oriented information and to use that information correctly.

Provides guidance, training, and problem-solving assistance to other team members.

Coaches less-experienced individuals.

The skills we need:

Ability to understand a customer’s business needs and translate needs into IT specific requirements

Gathers and analyses information or data on current and future trends of best practice.

Seeks information on issues impacting the progress of organizational and process issues

Anticipates, identifies and defines problems- seeks root causes

Demonstrates attention to detail and accuracy

Collaborates with other members of formal and informal groups in the pursuit of common missions, vision, values and mutual goals.

Places team needs and priorities above personal needs

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Management and a minimum of 5 years of Business Analysis or related technical experience is required.

In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Management), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 8 years of Business Analysis or related technical experience.

Minimum 3 years experience using a BI reporting tool (e.g. Looker, QlikView, Tableau, Microsoft BI etc.)

Experience using Looker is advantageous

Minimum 3 years SQL experience

High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models

Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial

Knowledge of one or more business functional areas.

Python Experience would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

SQL

Qlikview

BI

