Desktop Support Technician

Position Purpose

The Desktop Support Technician must provide user guidance and support by assisting in problem resolution for both desktop and laptop users. The Technician acts as the key contact for on-site and remote users for desktop and peripherals problems and inquiries.

Problems and Challenges

The Desktops and laptops within the enterprise are critical to the ongoing success of the firm’s business. Departments rely on the function to help solve problems which are interfering with the timely completion of their work. The Desktop Support Technician is challenged to insure that assistance is given and solution provided to these departments as quickly and efficiently as possible.

The Desktop support technician also acts is the coordinator for the IT management team in each office or area of responsibility.

Essential Position Functions

Principal Accountabilities

Responds to users requests for assistance and problem resolution.

Maintains contact with users on solution and status of the resolution of problems.

Compiles reports and check the quality of information as requested by Management for on-site equipment/software and remote users.

Assists in coordinating the resolution/implementation of patches/upgrades of applications/software framework.

Provide support and problem resolution for printers, VC equipment and other desktop peripherals, or assist network administrator and Management to resolve any issues.

Routinely check the availability and “health” of desktops, printers, VC equipment and other peripherals.

Provide assistance and feedback in the roll out of IT infrastructure and development projects.

Logs incidents, documents and maintains history records on Information Technology production problems.

Maintain or assist to compile an asset register of Desktop and other peripherals in area or office of responsibility.

Initiates corrective action or carries out instructions to resolve desktops hardware and software problems.

Recognizes and identifies potential areas where existing policies and procedures require change, or where new ones need to be developed, especially regarding future business expansion.

Develops and maintains service level agreements with the various user departments and enterprise business units.

Performs at or above the enterprise’s Information Technology performance standards.

Ensures Software licensing compliance and report on all licensed software installations

Assists with and ensure DRP, BCP and security standards

Ensure you uphold the image of IT Infrastructure

Knowledge and Skills

Problem Solving abilities

Logical approach to problem solving

Trouble shooting techniques

Approach should be systematic, logical and rapidly identify the root cause of the problem

Product knowledge

Printers

Microsoft Office

Windows desktop operating systems

Lan Infrastructure (cabling)

Telephone infrastructure (cabling)

Server operating systems

Hardware maintenance knowledge

Customer Server skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Excellent listening and comprehension skills

Strong client services skills

Customer and service focused

Direct communication with clients and staff

Stress management

Ability to work effectively during stressful situations

Maintain motivation at all times

Ability to work alone in remote offices

Time management

Ability to prioritise and manage time effectively

Position requirements

Matric

A+ certification

N+ certification

Ability to work overtime

3-5 years’ experience in an IT support related field

Knowledge of all enterprise hardware and software in use within the enterprise

Ability to operate computer and peripheral equipment

Other information

Will be required to work overtime

Must take initiative, ownership and responsibility for work

Must be able to work in an environment with minimal supervision

Will be working in a in high-pressure environment

Must have own transport

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

