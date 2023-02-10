ERP Developer

Feb 10, 2023

My client is a dynamic consulting firm based in Centurion. They are a group of highly educated people who provides the best in consulting services to their clients across South Africa and abroad.
They are currently looking for a Business Central Developer to join their team. You will need to have a good development background, preferably in ERP development.

Responsibilities:
Design forms, workflow processes, web services, plugins, and other components needed to meet the business requirements within the BC system;
Design and develop ERP components and third party integrations;
AL code knowledge would be an advantage;
Create Design and Technical specifications document;
Assist and support other programmers in development, techniques and coding assignments;
Must also be willing to travel as a lot of their work is currently in America or willing to adjust working hours to work with USA.

Qualifications:
At least 3 years experience withERP development, preferably on Business Central.

Education and/or Experience:
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, or a related discipline.

Desired Skills:

  • Developer
  • ERP Developer
  • Business Central
  • BC
  • AL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *