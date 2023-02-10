Full Stack Developer (Remote)

We are looking for an Intermediate to Senior Full Stack Developer.

Must be well versed in C#, Java, .Net Core and Angular.

Qualification Required:

Matric essential

Preferred Qualification:

IT related qualification

Knows how to simplify code and write clean code

Autonomous

Be able to identify areas for improvement in stack and communicate it across effectively.

A want to improve and grow – learn and expand there is a lot of room for this.

Understands concepts of MVC and MVV.

Front end testing is a bonus.

Experience SQL and/or NoSQL.

Advantageous if experienced in cloud.

Source control for code – we use Git, knowledge is advantageous.

Able to take a complex problem and break it down into smaller components.

Translate business requirements into technical solutions.

Design a solution so that your components can be reused and are loosely couple.

Able to estimate the amount of time you need to complete each component.

Document code and write manuals that explain how things work.

Ability to handle scope creep or prioritize.

Industry experience as a full stack of at least 5 years.

Strong understanding of anti-money laundering regulations.

Ability to work independently without the need for supervision.

Exceptional problem-solving and analytical skills.

Proficiency in word and email software.

Remote – preferably in SA

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position