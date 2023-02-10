Full Stack PHP Developer

Role: Senior Full Stack PHP developer

Location: Fully remote role( anywhere in South Africa)

Company: A SaaS (software as a service) company that has created an eCommerce platform that addresses the global needs of the construction industry. A global, cloud-based solution which allows retailers and suppliers to sell their products to the building industry. Current clients include Tier 1 retailers and large service providers within the construction industry.

A very collaborative working environment offering excellent work culture. The successful candidate with be responsible for the realization of projects from start to finish. You will be responsible for creating and implementing multiple web and mobile applications tailored per customer.



Required education and experience

Bachelor’s in Computer Science / IT or IT diploma focusing on development

6+ years’ hands-on software developer experience in PHP

Excellent knowledge and experience in web and mobile development

Excellent English written and verbal communication skills

Self-test your work and provide a quality product

Required skills

PHP

Javascript, Jquery, AJAX

HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap 4

MySql / MariaDB

Competent in UX and UI design

Beneficial non required skills

Experienced with source control system GIT

Proficiency with APIs implementation

Proficiency with the JSON format

Linux basics

Agile/Scrum principals

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Prestashop 1.7

Flutter

Tasks/Duties

Design full stack web and mobile applications from user requirements.

Taking project lead and making sure deadlines are met.

Meet and collaborate with client’s to define, design and develop requirements, features and integration.

Development of intuitive and interactive web and mobile applications

Design of back-end SQL compatible database schema

Design of APIs

Provide recommendations on all technical concerns in decision making processes.

Effort and time estimation in the development process

Benefits

Monday – Fridaywith flexible working hours

No set shifts. Projects and tasks are governed by [URL Removed] to work from home

