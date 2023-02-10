Role: Senior Full Stack PHP developer
Location: Fully remote role( anywhere in South Africa)
Company: A SaaS (software as a service) company that has created an eCommerce platform that addresses the global needs of the construction industry. A global, cloud-based solution which allows retailers and suppliers to sell their products to the building industry. Current clients include Tier 1 retailers and large service providers within the construction industry.
A very collaborative working environment offering excellent work culture. The successful candidate with be responsible for the realization of projects from start to finish. You will be responsible for creating and implementing multiple web and mobile applications tailored per customer.
Required education and experience
- Bachelor’s in Computer Science / IT or IT diploma focusing on development
- 6+ years’ hands-on software developer experience in PHP
- Excellent knowledge and experience in web and mobile development
- Excellent English written and verbal communication skills
- Self-test your work and provide a quality product
Required skills
- PHP
- Javascript, Jquery, AJAX
- HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap 4
- MySql / MariaDB
- Competent in UX and UI design
Beneficial non required skills
- Experienced with source control system GIT
- Proficiency with APIs implementation
- Proficiency with the JSON format
- Linux basics
- Agile/Scrum principals
- AWS (Amazon Web Services)
- Prestashop 1.7
- Flutter
Tasks/Duties
- Design full stack web and mobile applications from user requirements.
- Taking project lead and making sure deadlines are met.
- Meet and collaborate with client’s to define, design and develop requirements, features and integration.
- Development of intuitive and interactive web and mobile applications
- Design of back-end SQL compatible database schema
- Design of APIs
- Provide recommendations on all technical concerns in decision making processes.
- Effort and time estimation in the development process
Benefits
- Monday – Fridaywith flexible working hours
- No set shifts. Projects and tasks are governed by [URL Removed] to work from home
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- JavaScript
- JQuery
- Ajax
- HTML5
- CSS
- Bootstrap
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Flexible working hours
- work from home