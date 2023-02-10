Full Stack Ruby on Rails Developer ( JHB Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A providing of cutting-edge tailored Transport Service Solutions in Joburg seeks an ambitious & talented Intermediate Full Stack Developer with a good command of Mathematics who will be responsible for developing new features and maintaining a healthy and performant code base. You will also be expected to translate system requirements into products & features, participate in Test-Driven Development and lead technical change implementation across environments. Your tech toolset must include experience with the following: Ruby & Ruby on Rails, JavaScript ES6, React, React Native & Redux, Tailwind CSS, HTML, CSS, Postgres & PostGIS. Some remote working days will be on offer, a planning/sprint day and one on one working hours. If you want to grow with a team on a mission to transform vital business needs into code and drive innovation, then APPLY NOW!

DUTIES:

Translate system requirements into products and features.

Independently plan, install, integrate, and validate systems software and hardware solutions.

Collaborate with the team on new features and improvements.

Resolve issues and navigates obstacles to deliver the product.

Build out native applications for both iOS and Android.

Lead technical change implementation across environments.

Acquire and apply a broad knowledge of the business, its products, and processes.

Test-Driven Development.

Be responsible for defining deadlines with the team and these deadlines will be managed in accordance with daily tasks (e.g., bugs).

Maintain technical knowledge by improving skills via online learning, attending workshops etc.

REQUIREMENTS:

Ruby

JavaScript ES6

Ruby on Rails

React

React Native

React Redux

Tailwind CSS

HTML

CSS

Postgres

PostGIS

ATTRIBUTES:

An ambitious individual who can work under their own direction towards agreed targets/goals.

Strong ability to manage change and be open to it.

Good time management.

The ability to work under pressure when/if a problem occurs on live.

Proven interpersonal skills while contributing to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

COMMENTS:

