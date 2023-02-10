Integration Engineer

Fully remote permanent role for an International Law Firm.

SKILLS & COMPETENCIES

The Global Integrations Engineer must possess strong technical skills with significant hands-on experience working with integration platforms. It is essential that the individual is both hands on and equally capable of articulate ideas and strategies in writing, as well as maintain and document integration schemas.

Technical Skills

Minimum of 3 years’ experience as an Integration Support Analyst or Developer

SAP SuccessFactors – Employee Central essential; Onboarding, Recruiting, Learning and Performance & Goals management desireable

Integration and data manipulation platforms:

SAP CPI (including iFlow development), SAP Integration Centre and Groovy Script are required

IntApp Integration Builder, Boomi, Azure Data Factory and Logic Apps desirable

Solid understanding of global IT infrastructure and data design principles.

Extended knowledge of the technical aspects behind data extraction and integration, including database queries and REST API use.

Experience with SQL Server environments on an Azure platform and on premises.

Experience in solutions such as SAP SuccessFactors (required), TR Elite 3E, IntApp Open, and strong understanding of law firm time and billing principles (desired).

Extensive experience integrating and reconciling data from numerous sources.

Ability to constantly re-evaluate integration parameters, thinking outside the box to solve complex data challenges quickly and efficiently.

Understanding of global IT practice standards and frameworks.

Ability to drive a development from start to finish whilst delivering on time.

Objective focused with a tenacious appetite to provide the highest level of service.

Experience with large system implementations.

Working within an Agile/DevOps Framework.

Education and Experience:

Certification with Integration development solutions is a plus.

Other related technology certifications are beneficial.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience with database systems across a broad spectrum of technologies.

Understands database architecture, query optimization and database development.

Understands enterprise and/or program support principles.

Has commercial awareness and understands the business value required from IT investments.

Experience working in a culturally diverse environment.

Desired Skills:

SAP CPI

SAP CPI iFlow Development (essential)

System integration

REST API use

Data Extraction

Data Integration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

