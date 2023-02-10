Intermediate Full Stack Software Engineer ( C# / SQL / Blazor / Azure) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg North

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Software Specialist in Joburg is seeking a mid-level .Net Software Engineer (Full Stack) to assist with the updating and improvement of the cloud hosted Talent Management Suite. You will be responsible for converting existing functionality using MS SQL Server, Blazor, C# and ASP.Net. You must have 3 to 6 years Web Application development experience and a recognised tertiary qualification of a minimum of 3 years from a reliable and credible institution.

DUTIES:

Front end development with C# and Blazor.

Backend development using C# and MS SQL Server.

Development of new functionality to enhance the product offering.

Testing of new functionality, and reports and bug fixes.

Updating of Test and Live sites with latest changes.

Ensuring that all systems are stable and have the same set of files, functions, SPs, and SQL tables for the same versions across different clients.

Upgrading legacy systems to the latest technology.

REQUIREMENTS:

A 3 to 6 years Web Application development experience.

A recognised tertiary qualification of a minimum of 3 years from a reliable and credible institution.

Skills:

C#.

Blazor

.Net, .Net Core and other applicable technologies.

ASP.Net.

.Net, .Net Core and other applicable technologies.

Blazor.

MS SQL Server Table and Stored Procedure design experience.

Jira.

GitHub

Web API development.

Microsoft Azure.

Applications with Multiple back-end calculations.

Knowledge of Server Security Protocols.

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be able to work with calculations and percentages.

