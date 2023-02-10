Java Developer

My client builds world-class Software Architecture that solves real-world problems. They are currently looking for people with 3 years plus JAVA experience to join a company that will invest in training you and building your career.

What can we offer you?

Meaningful Work – Core System exposure, work on projects that make an impact in the world.

Growth – Deliberate and well-defined learning, full career path planning and training, collaborative work in teams in an agile environment.

Exposure to advanced tech stacks and emerging technologies, we work with clients in multiple industries, creating apps, products, and solutions that help to improve their business and the lives of their customers.

Leadership, access to industry heavy weights, thought leadership and domain diversity.

Skills and Experience

3+ years of Java development working experience.

In-depth working knowledge of the Java programming language’s features.

Solid understanding of Object-Oriented programming fundamentals.

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them

A high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack

Detailed implementation experience in several of these frameworks.

The ability to analyze and solve complex problems in familiar and unfamiliar technology spaces

Ability and experience with establishing Integration Patterns.

Experience in common front-end and back-end technologies

Things that are extra beneficial but not essential include:

Completed tertiary qualification/s

Industry-recognized certifications and qualifications

AWS/Azure Certifications

Desired Skills:

JAVA

Azure

AWS

Angular

Node.JS

Full Stack

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

