Jnr / Mid / Snr Systems Support Engineers (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Cloud Managed Service Provider urgently seeks strong technical Jnr / Mid / Snr level Systems Support Engineers to join either its Cape Town or Joburg division. In this critical role, you will support its customers throughout Southern Africa and in the UK, providing end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by the customer. The ideal candidate will require current Microsoft Certifications in either MS or AZ tracks, have solid working knowledge of networks, routing, switching, Office 365 including Exchange Online, SharePoint, Teams & OneDrive. You will also need excellent troubleshooting capability including Windows OS and applications and email flow and have proficiency with PowerShell Scripting.

DUTIES:

Manage tickets and requests.

Receive and record all calls from customers.

Provide initial assessment of all tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation.

Assist with technical escalation of issues from the 1 st Line Helpdesk team.

Line Helpdesk team. Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations.

Monitor and escalate tickets according to the customer’s SLA.

Keep users informed on status and progress of their tickets.

Aid customer retention and satisfaction.

Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Technical qualifications –

Current Microsoft Certifications in either MS or AZ tracks.

Experience/Skills –

Good working knowledge of networks, routing and switching.

Good knowledge and experience of Office 365 services including Exchange Online, SharePoint, Teams, and OneDrive.

Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including networking, Windows OS and applications, email flow and routing, and Office 365 services.

PowerShell scripting and use for administration.

ATTRIBUTES:

Customer focused.

Analytical approach with good questioning and listening skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Confident and self-motivated with a positive can-do attitude.

Team player.

An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role).

Dependable, hardworking, and self-motivated.

