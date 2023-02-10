A well-established business is seeking Junior Data Analyst for a 12 month contract position
Responsible for the end-to-end support of the applications, systems and environments encompassed by the Datahub
solution.
Qualifications:
- Minimum suitable tertiary qualification or an equivalent
- Post graduate qualification will be an advantage
Experience:
- At least 2 years of prior relevant experience on Oracle Golden Gate and related product suite.
- At least 5 years of prior relevant experience working in an IT Production environment.
- Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances.
- Technical background with an ability to synthesize large amounts of information efficiently.
Technical Competencies:
- Solid understanding of Golden Gate Command Line (GGSCI), Golden Gate Cloud Service (GGCS) and Golden Gate Microservices
- Solid understanding of Golden Gate Plug-ins (Big Data / Kafka), GG Directors and Cloud Console Cloud
- Services GG Architecture
- Solid understanding of high availability and disaster recovery requirements
- System infrastructure knowledge, understanding of Linux (OEL), Windows and Solaris preferable.
- Networking concepts and design preferable
- Oracle Database and application server internals preferable
- Experience in at least 3 of the following technologies: Oracle GoldenGate, Veridata, DIPC, GGCS, GG
- Directors, GG Plug-ins, Cloud Infrastructure, Linux/Solaris/Windows Operating System.
Desired Skills:
- Golden Gate Command Line
- Golden Gate Plug-ins
- disaster recovery requirements