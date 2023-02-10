Junior Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 10, 2023

A well-established business is seeking Junior Data Analyst for a 12 month contract position
Responsible for the end-to-end support of the applications, systems and environments encompassed by the Datahub
solution.
Qualifications:

  • Minimum suitable tertiary qualification or an equivalent
  • Post graduate qualification will be an advantage

Experience:

  • At least 2 years of prior relevant experience on Oracle Golden Gate and related product suite.
  • At least 5 years of prior relevant experience working in an IT Production environment.
  • Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances.
  • Technical background with an ability to synthesize large amounts of information efficiently.

Technical Competencies:

  • Solid understanding of Golden Gate Command Line (GGSCI), Golden Gate Cloud Service (GGCS) and Golden Gate Microservices
  • Solid understanding of Golden Gate Plug-ins (Big Data / Kafka), GG Directors and Cloud Console Cloud
  • Services GG Architecture
  • Solid understanding of high availability and disaster recovery requirements
  • System infrastructure knowledge, understanding of Linux (OEL), Windows and Solaris preferable.
  • Networking concepts and design preferable
  • Oracle Database and application server internals preferable
  • Experience in at least 3 of the following technologies: Oracle GoldenGate, Veridata, DIPC, GGCS, GG
  • Directors, GG Plug-ins, Cloud Infrastructure, Linux/Solaris/Windows Operating System.

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

  • Golden Gate Command Line
  • Golden Gate Plug-ins
  • disaster recovery requirements

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *