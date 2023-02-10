Junior Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

A well-established business is seeking Junior Data Analyst for a 12 month contract position

Responsible for the end-to-end support of the applications, systems and environments encompassed by the Datahub

solution.

Qualifications:

Minimum suitable tertiary qualification or an equivalent

Post graduate qualification will be an advantage

Experience:

At least 2 years of prior relevant experience on Oracle Golden Gate and related product suite.

At least 5 years of prior relevant experience working in an IT Production environment.

Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances.

Technical background with an ability to synthesize large amounts of information efficiently.

Technical Competencies:

Solid understanding of Golden Gate Command Line (GGSCI), Golden Gate Cloud Service (GGCS) and Golden Gate Microservices

Solid understanding of Golden Gate Plug-ins (Big Data / Kafka), GG Directors and Cloud Console Cloud

Services GG Architecture

Solid understanding of high availability and disaster recovery requirements

System infrastructure knowledge, understanding of Linux (OEL), Windows and Solaris preferable.

Networking concepts and design preferable

Oracle Database and application server internals preferable

Experience in at least 3 of the following technologies: Oracle GoldenGate, Veridata, DIPC, GGCS, GG

Directors, GG Plug-ins, Cloud Infrastructure, Linux/Solaris/Windows Operating System.

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

Golden Gate Command Line

Golden Gate Plug-ins

disaster recovery requirements

Learn more/Apply for this position