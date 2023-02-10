Kyocera MA2000w MFP and PA2000w printers a good fit for compact workspaces

With speeds of up to 20ppm, Kyocera’s PA2000w and MA2000w personal printers are the perfect choice for the home office and small-to-medium sized business. Compact and lightweight in design, they are easy to place and use from anywhere, making them ideal for hybrid workers.

Built to save on energy costs and consumables, they use an entire toner without any waste, yielding free prints for a year or more, depending on usage, thanks to two toner cartridges which are included in the purchace price. They also offer the lowest total cost of ownership in their class.

EcoPrint Mode cuts energy consumption by 30%, and Quiet Mode technology reduces noise levels, making the units environmentally green.

The Kyocera Client Tool makes printing and print management easy. If there’s a paper jam or the device runs out of paper while in use, popup messages quickly guide users toward assistance. A QR code on the front of the printer gives quick and easy access to How-To-Videos from the user’s smart device.

For IT managers who need to track printing and scanning activity from remote workers, log data can easily be saved and exported.

By combining Kyocera’s technology, unbeatable reliability, and robust security, these devices are ready to meet the demands of the modern user looking for attractively priced, stress free, portable and contactless technology.

The printers have a 150-sheet capacity and come with standard Wi-Fi, an LED display, and a memory capacity of 32MB (PA2000w) and 64MB (MA2000w) respectively.