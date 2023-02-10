Lead Developer – Tech Lead

We are looking for with a minimum of 7 years’ experience in leading teams.
Must have 7+ years of Software Development experience using:
- Angular
- C#, .Net Core, MVC WebAPI.
- LINQ, Entity Framework (or other ORM)
- CSS, HTML, JavaScript.
- SQL Server or Relational Database experience.
- Rabbit MQ or other message broker / service bus experience
- Git based Source Control
Hybrid work model – will be required to travel to the office at least 3 times a week.
