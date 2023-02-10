Mobile Developer (Flutter) (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR ability to write clear, maintainable & testable code along with strong Flutter skills is sought by an innovative Dev House seeking its next Mobile Developer. The ideal candidate will require 5 years Mobile Development with at least 3 years using Flutter, have the proven ability to develop and deploy Android & iOS apps using Flutter and have published apps in Google Play/App Store. You will also need experience working with third-party libraries and APIs, have a solid understanding of the complete Mobile Development life cycle, including automated testing and building as well as working knowledge of the mobile landscape, architecture, trends and emerging technologies. You will be expected at least 3 days in office.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 5 years of Mobile Development experience.

Minimum 3 years of Flutter experience.

Proven ability to develop and deploy Android and iOS apps using Flutter and published apps in Google Play or App Store.

Solid working experience with Android.

Experience working with third-party libraries and APIs.

Working knowledge of the mobile landscape, architecture, trends and emerging technologies.

Understanding of the complete Mobile Development life cycle, including automated testing and building.

Experience with Agile Development methodologies.

Write clear, maintainable and testable code.

Advantageous –

Experience migrating Android Apps to Flutter or a similar framework.

Azure DevOps experience.

IoT, NFC and/or OCR experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work in a multi-disciplinary Development team.

Good written and verbal communication skills in English.

