.Net Developer at Reverside

.NET Developer Role in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Junior Software Development Professionals with 0-2 years solid development experience in .NET Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Job Summary:

To provide application analysis and development. Work with customers and internal colleagues to carry out the technical implementation and configuration of successful high quality.

Key Duties & Responsibilities :

Able to communicate effectively with customers by telephone and provide information about products and services. Seeks assistance from colleagues for the resolution of more complex customer service queries and complaints. Can use databases to retrieve and enter data.

Assists in defining acceptance tests for these recommendations.

Build and maintain knowledge of the company Products and how to configure them.

Configures software of one or more software products.

Designs, codes, tests, corrects, and documents simple programs, and assists in the implementation of software which forms part of a properly engineered information or communications system

Identifies and resolves issues with applications, following agreed procedures. Uses application management software and tools to collect agreed performance statistics. Carries out agreed applications maintenance tasks

Assists in the investigation and resolution of issues relating to applications. Assists with specified maintenance procedures

Qualifications & Experience:

Minimum of HNC in relevant subject, or equivalent qualifications, plus considerable work experience in a relevant role.

Test Driven Development

Various programming languages – VB.Net, JavaScript, and SQL

Agile Practices

Expected to be competent in undertaking a range of technical support activities

General Insurance Knowledge in particular General Insurance Products

Knowledge of the Insurance industry and its processes and procedures gained through direct experience

Practical working knowledge of at least one computer-based Insurance application

Demonstrable aptitude for analyzing application problems, ideally using a formal analysis methodology, and the building of solutions. (Some knowledge of analyzing relational data would be beneficial)

Experience in working to strict deadlines, both individually and as part of a team

Desired Skills:

.net

Javascript

SQL

vb.net

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients

