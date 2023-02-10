Networking Engineer / Consultant (CH884)

Our client, an IT Consulting company based in The Netherlands is looking for Network Engineers for their consulting business.

The function:

As a Networking Consultant you are part of the Expert Team Networking within the company. This well-attuned team mainly consists of Consultants and Network Managers. You are involved in a wide range of projects that are carried out under the responsibility of the company or the customer. You are alone or with your team responsible for developing designs, making technical designs, and implementing them within the organizations of our customers. You support customers in developing a customized network design, taking into account the specifications, pragmatics, and dynamics of the organization. You use platforms such as Cisco, Fortinet and Ansible and you use techniques such as BGP, MPLS, VSS, Wi-Fi location determination, 802.1x and SD-WAN. Given the technically specific nature of the solutions you create, it is important that you can make a clear, understandable translation of the network solution you have designed for the customer. It is also not unusual that you actively participate in adoption projects and also speak to and instruct end users.

Your profile:

A completed, relevant ICT education Tertiary Level in the field of Networking

At least in the process of a Cisco CCNP certification or an equivalent alternative.

Experience with Project Management and Project Management methods is an advantage.

The capacity to oversee the big technical picture.

Knowledge about and experience with complex network structures.

Knowledge about platform-specific properties.

Ambition to work on your professional development and to enrich your knowledge and experience.

Strong analytical qualities and a good dose of eagerness to learn.

An accurate and structured working method.

A proactive attitude and a solution-oriented way of thinking.

Excellent command of the English language, both in communication and in writing. Basic understanding of the Dutch Language (Afrikaans-speaking candidates from South Africa will be considered)

This is working at the company:

The Infrastructure Consultant position has a market-related salary with a full-time working week of 40 hours, depending on your work experience and the connection to the various facets of the position. We also offer you:

Immediately a permanent contract.

Actively investing in your professional development through education and training via our internal Knowledge Centre.

Working for interesting companies on projects that are interesting and challenging for you.

Collaborating with fellow experts in your field.

An informal working atmosphere.

Committed colleagues and a very active staff association.

Up to 30 vacation days and 8% vacation pay every year.

A laptop and favourable telephone and expense allowance.

Excellent secondary and tertiary benefits.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate)

Cisco Systems

IT Infrastructure

Networking

Project Management

VMware

