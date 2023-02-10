Platform Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a Platform Integration Developer to join their exceptional team.
This is a permanent role with Hybrid working models.
Relevant experience:
Required Qualification
- Bachelor Degree in Computing Science, Information Systems or related field
Technical Knowledge and skills (applied) In depth understanding and application of:
- SQL
- SSIS, SSRS
- Java, Asp.Net, C#
- Webservices, Messaging
- TIBCO / Informatica integration
- Working understanding of an Agile environments/methodologies
- Control-M or similar scheduling systems
Some basic understanding in:
- Operating systems (Windows, Linux)
Experience:
- Extensive demonstrable experience within Global Markets and/or Investment Banking delivering tangible results in a digital environmentEngage and persuade multiple and complex stakeholders
