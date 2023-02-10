Platform Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a Platform Integration Developer to join their exceptional team.

This is a permanent role with Hybrid working models.

Relevant experience:

Required Qualification

Bachelor Degree in Computing Science, Information Systems or related field

Technical Knowledge and skills (applied) In depth understanding and application of:

SQL

SSIS, SSRS

Java, Asp.Net, C#

Webservices, Messaging

TIBCO / Informatica integration

Working understanding of an Agile environments/methodologies

Control-M or similar scheduling systems

Some basic understanding in:

Operating systems (Windows, Linux)

Experience:

Extensive demonstrable experience within Global Markets and/or Investment Banking delivering tangible results in a digital environmentEngage and persuade multiple and complex stakeholders

