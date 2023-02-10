Platform Integration Developer

Feb 10, 2023

Our client is looking for a Platform Integration Developer to join their exceptional team.

This is a permanent role with Hybrid working models.

Relevant experience:

Required Qualification

  • Bachelor Degree in Computing Science, Information Systems or related field

Technical Knowledge and skills (applied) In depth understanding and application of:

  • SQL
  • SSIS, SSRS
  • Java, Asp.Net, C#
  • Webservices, Messaging
  • TIBCO / Informatica integration
  • Working understanding of an Agile environments/methodologies
  • Control-M or similar scheduling systems

Some basic understanding in:

  • Operating systems (Windows, Linux)

Experience:

  • Extensive demonstrable experience within Global Markets and/or Investment Banking delivering tangible results in a digital environmentEngage and persuade multiple and complex stakeholders

Desired Skills:

  • sql
  • ssis
  • ssrs
  • java
  • .net
  • agile

