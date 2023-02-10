Do you have the required skills listed below, if so, the position of Postilion Developer working with the largest and most experienced end-to-end FINTECH service provider in South Africa, could be yours.
ABOUT THE POSITION:
- The primary function is to ensure 100% uptime of all systems in the group.
- The secondary role is to develop software to enhance the operations and also adapt software for client requirements.
- The environment is dynamic and changes a lot. After hours emergency support for a week a month is required.
REQUIRED SKILLS:
- Minimum 3 years’ experience within POS Acquiring / TermAPP, Application Builder
- Minimum 3 years software development experience
- Experience with Postilion Interchanges
- PostBridge
- Base24,
- VisaBase12
- VisaSMS
- MasterCard(Cr/Dr)
- Experience with ATM Driving – ATMAPP / Application Builder (NCR and Diebold)
- Experience with 3DSecure / E-Commerce acquiring
- Minimum 2 years’ experience within UPF Framework
- Experience with any database engine like (MS SQL, MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle) is an advantage.
- Experience with any modern development language like (C / C++ / C# / F# / Java Delphi/ T-SQL/ Python, Perl).
- Familiarity with any of the following is an advantage: cryptography, ISO8583 protocol, computer networks, Postilion, HSM, Virtual Machines
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer)
- Matric
- You may be busy with part time studies towards an Honours or a Master’s degree
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
- Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
- Must have own and reliable transport.
- Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work / OR willing to travel
Desired Skills:
- POS Acquiring
- TermAPP
- PostBridge
- Base24
- VisaBase12
- VisaSMS
- ATMAPP
- ISO8583
- Postilion
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree