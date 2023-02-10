Postilion Developer

Do you have the required skills listed below, if so, the position of Postilion Developer working with the largest and most experienced end-to-end FINTECH service provider in South Africa, could be yours.

ABOUT THE POSITION:

The primary function is to ensure 100% uptime of all systems in the group.

The secondary role is to develop software to enhance the operations and also adapt software for client requirements.

The environment is dynamic and changes a lot. After hours emergency support for a week a month is required.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Minimum 3 years’ experience within POS Acquiring / TermAPP, Application Builder

Minimum 3 years software development experience

Experience with Postilion Interchanges

PostBridge

Base24,

VisaBase12

VisaSMS

MasterCard(Cr/Dr)

Experience with ATM Driving – ATMAPP / Application Builder (NCR and Diebold)

Experience with 3DSecure / E-Commerce acquiring

Minimum 2 years’ experience within UPF Framework

Experience with any database engine like (MS SQL, MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle) is an advantage.

Experience with any modern development language like (C / C++ / C# / F# / Java Delphi/ T-SQL/ Python, Perl).

Familiarity with any of the following is an advantage: cryptography, ISO8583 protocol, computer networks, Postilion, HSM, Virtual Machines

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer)

Matric

You may be busy with part time studies towards an Honours or a Master’s degree

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)

Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)

Must have own and reliable transport.

Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work / OR willing to travel

Desired Skills:

POS Acquiring

TermAPP

PostBridge

Base24

VisaBase12

VisaSMS

ATMAPP

ISO8583

Postilion

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position