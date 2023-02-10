Postilion Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Feb 10, 2023

Do you have the required skills listed below, if so, the position of Postilion Developer working with the largest and most experienced end-to-end FINTECH service provider in South Africa, could be yours.

ABOUT THE POSITION:

  • The primary function is to ensure 100% uptime of all systems in the group.
  • The secondary role is to develop software to enhance the operations and also adapt software for client requirements.
  • The environment is dynamic and changes a lot. After hours emergency support for a week a month is required.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

  • Minimum 3 years’ experience within POS Acquiring / TermAPP, Application Builder
  • Minimum 3 years software development experience
  • Experience with Postilion Interchanges
  • PostBridge
  • Base24,
  • VisaBase12
  • VisaSMS
  • MasterCard(Cr/Dr)
  • Experience with ATM Driving – ATMAPP / Application Builder (NCR and Diebold)
  • Experience with 3DSecure / E-Commerce acquiring
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience within UPF Framework
  • Experience with any database engine like (MS SQL, MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle) is an advantage.
  • Experience with any modern development language like (C / C++ / C# / F# / Java Delphi/ T-SQL/ Python, Perl).
  • Familiarity with any of the following is an advantage: cryptography, ISO8583 protocol, computer networks, Postilion, HSM, Virtual Machines

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer)
  • Matric
  • You may be busy with part time studies towards an Honours or a Master’s degree

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

  • Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
  • Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
  • Must have own and reliable transport.
  • Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work / OR willing to travel

Desired Skills:

  • POS Acquiring
  • TermAPP
  • PostBridge
  • Base24
  • VisaBase12
  • VisaSMS
  • ATMAPP
  • ISO8583
  • Postilion

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

