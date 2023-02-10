Project Manager IT – Gauteng Centurion

Feb 10, 2023

My client is a company that operates in the consulting space. Their offices are in Centurion. They are looking for a Project Manager that is prepared to travel and work at different client sites as needed, even internationally.

The following background would be desired:

  • ERP Implementations
  • 5 Years working experience
  • Advantage if Industrial Engineering degree
  • Advantage if background in working with Microsoft Business Central
  • Need to be willing to travel (most projects in the USA at the moment)
  • Need to be willing to work flexible hours, when in South Africa we need to adjust hours where need to work with the USA

Qualification:
1. BSc Industrial Engineering degree
2. PM qualification

Desired Skills:

  • ERP
  • Processes
  • Degree
  • Dynamics
  • D365
  • IndustrialEngineer
  • Business Central
  • BC
  • Project Manager
  • PM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *