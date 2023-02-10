Project Manager IT – Gauteng Centurion

My client is a company that operates in the consulting space. Their offices are in Centurion. They are looking for a Project Manager that is prepared to travel and work at different client sites as needed, even internationally.

The following background would be desired:

ERP Implementations

5 Years working experience

Advantage if Industrial Engineering degree

Advantage if background in working with Microsoft Business Central

Need to be willing to travel (most projects in the USA at the moment)

Need to be willing to work flexible hours, when in South Africa we need to adjust hours where need to work with the USA

Qualification:

1. BSc Industrial Engineering degree

2. PM qualification

Desired Skills:

ERP

Processes

Degree

Dynamics

D365

IndustrialEngineer

Business Central

BC

Project Manager

PM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

