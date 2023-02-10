Project Manager IT – Gauteng Centurion

My client is a company that operates in the consulting space. Their offices are in Centurion. They are looking for a Project Manager that is prepared to travel and work at different client sites as needed, even internationally.
The following background would be desired:
- ERP Implementations
- 5 Years working experience
- Advantage if Industrial Engineering degree
- Advantage if background in working with Microsoft Business Central
- Need to be willing to travel (most projects in the USA at the moment)
- Need to be willing to work flexible hours, when in South Africa we need to adjust hours where need to work with the USA
Qualification:
1. BSc Industrial Engineering degree
2. PM qualification
Desired Skills:
- ERP
- Processes
- Degree
- Dynamics
- D365
- IndustrialEngineer
- Business Central
- BC
- Project Manager
- PM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree