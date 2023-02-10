QA Tester

We are looking an experienced QA Tester, who has experience on overall delivery of testing within projects. Responsible for the execution of test cases and when required escalates any defective test cases. Logs and follows through on identified defects. Required to assist development team in the replication of defects and then retesting these defects after fixes have been applied. Responsible for preparing and maintaining documentation relating to systems, programming, operations and procedures which may include user manuals, reference manuals and project documentation.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities



Create and manage the test plans for all project types including the project test approach, environment requirements, tools requirements and the processes required to manage and coordinate testing.

Create and manage test cases, test scripts and test data for all test [URL Removed] and coordinate the execution of all testing activities (plan, execute and bug activities for projects).

Manage reporting of the Testing Competency to the relevant management levels.

Manage the delivery of quality for all solutions, changes and enhancement.

Ensure that all solutions delivered have been fully tested, meet the quality required and are fault free.

Develop and maintain DocFusion templates.

Liaise with Business Analysts in scoping and developing projects.

Maintain and enforce the development lifecycle.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities required

Technical Skills



Develop capacities used to design, operate and correct malfunctions involving application of technological systems.

Test

Conduct tests to determine whether software or procedures are operating as expected.

Interact with Computers



Use computer systems to enter data or process information.

Minimum Requirements:

Education/qualifications: Related degree/diploma

Experience: 4-6 years related experience

Desired Skills:

Test scripts

Testing Competency

Defects

Learn more/Apply for this position