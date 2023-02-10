SAP Master Data Analyst (CH885) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client, in the banking industry is looking for a SAP Master Data Analyst.

Purpose Statement

Support business and IT operations through administration, monitoring and analysis of master data and master data relationships.

Ensure master data integrity in SAP systems as well as maintaining the processes to support the data quality.

Experience

5 – 7 years proven formal experience in SAP Master Data management and governance (Min)

SAP S4/Hana, SuccessFactors and Netweaver experience (Ideal)

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Min)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce or Science (Ideal)

Knowledge

Minimum Knowledge Required:

Understanding the full SAP security Systems Development Project Lifecycle (SDLC)

Best practice in SAP master data management and governance

SAP master data elements

Ideal Knowledge Required:

Financial/Banking Systems

Proficiency in MS Excel for analysis of large data sets through formulas and macros

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Influencing Skills

Attention to Detail

Analytical Skills

Decision making skills

Problem solving skills

General:

Clear criminal and credit record required

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

IT Governance Risk & Compliance

SAP

SAP Governance

Risk & Compliance

SAP HANA

SAP Master Data Management (MDM)

SAP NetWeaver

