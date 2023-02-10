Scrum Master

We are looking for a Scrum Master with a minimum of 5 years’ experience as an Agile Project Manager or Scrum Master within an Agile environment.
A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred.
Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles; Proven experience within a Product Driven and Custom Development environment. Experience in he automotive industry is beneficial.

Hybrid work model – will be required to travel to the office at least 3 times a week.

Desired Skills:

  • Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM)
  • Scrum Principles
  • Automotive Industry Beneficial
  • Agile Environment
  • Product Driven and Custom Development Environment

