Scrum Master – Gauteng

We are looking for a Scrum Master with a minimum of 5 years’ experience as an Agile Project Manager or Scrum Master within an Agile environment.
A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred.
Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles; Proven experience within a Product Driven and Custom Development environment. Experience in he automotive industry is beneficial.
Hybrid work model – will be required to travel to the office at least 3 times a week.
Desired Skills:
- Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM)
- Scrum Principles
- Automotive Industry Beneficial
- Agile Environment
- Product Driven and Custom Development Environment