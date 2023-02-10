Senior BI Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading Healthtech company is looking for a Senior BI Developer to join their Johannesburg team. Senior candidates, ideally with a minimum 5 years’ experience in development. This role is an end-to-end role where the incumbent will be involved in both BI Development in the back end and in the presentation, layer compiling reports and doing analysis. The right candidate will be someone who comes from a back-end BI development, SQL Development and maybe database administration background, BI/Cognos training, Qlik suite of tools will be beneficial, and a Tertiary qualification e.g., B SC or B Com – Information Technology degree.

DUTIES:

Business Intelligence end-to-end development in terms of design, development & implementation of the following (both existing and new initiatives e.g., ad hoc requests and projects):

Metadata Layer

Cognos 11 Metadata Modeling (Framework Manager) Implementation of best practices & recommended methodology in terms of metadata layer design & development. Star-schema & dimensional modeling of relational data sources. Report Writing & Analysis.

Cognos 11 Report Writing (Report Studio & Analysis Studio) Relational (off relational data sources). Dimensional (off cubes). SQL (SQL query against Microsoft SQL Server). Microsoft SQL Server 2008 and 2014 Development of stored procedures for reporting. Writing of SQL queries for reporting & testing purposes. Multidimensional Modeling Cognos 11-Dimensional Modeling (Transformer). ETL SSIS package design and development. Business Intelligence Design Ensure metadata, reports & multidimensional model design is aligned with required standards for efficiency, flexibility, sustained stability requirements, as well as business requirements. Ensure design allows for optimal maintenance efficiency.



Business Intelligence Administration

Assist with management of Business Intelligence security.

Monitor Business Intelligence server, checking available space, temp files, performance, etc.

Version control.

Optimisation of metadata layer, reports & cubes.

Automation of routine Business Intelligence tasks.

Validation (diagnostic checks) with the required exception reporting and notifications.

Troubleshooting and incident resolution.

Testing of Development (Technical & Functional) in the Business Intelligence front-end environment Documentation Management.

Relevant documentation management of all above-mentioned.

Update of tickets, ad-hoc requests, etc.

Internal Relationships

BI department. General Manager: Business Analytics and Risk Management. BI developers. Risk modelling analyst. Systems analyst. Cognos: BI architect/technical lead. SQL: BI architect/technical lead. Business Users. Project Managers. Functional Managers. IT Development Managers. IT Implementation Manager. EXCO. Sub Project Managers. Operational managers.



External Relationships

Industry Partners/software suppliers.

Outsourced development where relevant – contracted parties e.g., iOCO consulting.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric.

BI/Cognos training.

Qlik suite of tools will be beneficial.

Tertiary qualification e.g., B SC or B Com – Information Technology degree.

Background Experience & Technical Skill Requirements (What Experience & Technical Skills Are Required to Manage This Function Successfully?)

Cognos – a min of 5 years’ experience.

Cognos 11 Metadata Modelling (Framework Manager).

Cognos 11Report Writing (Report Studio).

Relational (off relational data sources).

Dimensional (off cubes).

SQL (SQL query against Microsoft SQL Server).

Cognos 8-Dimensional Modelling (Transformer).

Microsoft SQL Server.

Proficient in writing queries and stored procedures for reporting & testing purposes.

The following technical skills will be advantageous:

Microsoft SQL Server 2019 SSIS, including active X-scripting (VB script).

Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Transact-SQL & stored procedures.

Ralph Kimball Data Warehouse star schema methodology.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passion for data integrity management/data warehouse environment.

Technical Professional Knowledge and skill.

Strong inherent conceptional skills.

Strong analysis and problem-solving skills.

Attention to detail/ quality orientation.

Decision making

Delivery/outcomes orientation.

Ownership.

Drive & Initiative.

Building Positive Working Relationships (Collaboration/Interpersonal skills).

Communication skills.

