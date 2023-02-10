Senior Business Analyst (Remote/Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

ENVIRONMENT:

SUPPORT local & global Digital Health projects as your expertise as a Senior Business Analyst is sought by a fast-growing eHealth Company. You will work with a vibrant business and technical team to deliver an effective health information system and integrated health architectures on several exciting digital and health information systems projects in South Africa and other African countries and also engage with a global set of stakeholders and international communities of practice. You should ideally understand health and ensure that there is integration between business and technology. You will also require a Degree or recognised qualification in Informatics/System Analysis or Public Health with 10 years or more proven work experience as a BA/Product Owner or related role including SQL & Microsoft Skills, a strong background in Digital Health and/or Mobile Tech & have experience with Agile Software Development methodologies.

DUTIES:

Work with the client to understand the problem domain, elicit requirements and capture business needs.

Clearly articulate and document functional specifications.

Obtain key inputs from the technical teams to identify solution interdependencies.

Document solution design including solution architecture, data models, context diagrams, sequence diagrams and integration specifications.

Identify options for potential solutions and assess them for both technical and business suitability.

Communicate requirements to the technical team using an Agile methodology.

Develop stories for hand over to the Development team.

Manage the product backlog and priorities.

Manage the software delivery cycle.

Perform the role of Product Owner.

Oversee the QA team with test cases and testing.

Manage technical documentation for Testers and Implementers.

Manage ongoing relationship with business partners and clients.

Proactively build and maintain good relationships with stakeholders.

Proactively resolve customer satisfaction issues.

Keep up to date with technical and industry developments.

Develop management and client project reports.

Manage the deliverables for multiple Agile projects.

Manage risks and issues.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or recognised qualification in Informatics, Systems Analysis or Public Health.

Experience/Skills –

10 Years or more proven work experience as a Business Analyst, Product Owner or related.

Strong background in Digital Health and/or Mobile technologies.

Experience with Agile Software Development methodologies.

Ability to liaise both with stakeholders and with technical team and implementers.

Availability to travel both within South Africa and other countries.

Durban preferred but not limited.

As a Senior Business Analyst, its preferred you have:

SQL

Microsoft technologies

Web-based technologies

Mobile technologies

Advantageous –

Experience with planning and product delivery management software such as JIRA.

Experience working in the Public Health sector.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal).

Demonstrated analytical skills.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Ability to work on multiple projects in parallel.

Can work in dynamic environments.

Able manage conflicting priorities.

Excellent facilitation skills.

