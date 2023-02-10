Senior Developer

Feb 10, 2023

We are looking for a Senior Developer with a minimum of 7 years’ experience in developing information systems.
Must have a minimum of 7 years Software Development experience using:

  • Angular
  • C#, .Net Core, MVC WebAPI.
  • LINQ, Entity Framework (or other ORM)
  • CSS, HTML, JavaScript.
  • SQL Server or Relational Database experience.
  • Rabbit MQ or other message broker/service bus experience
  • Git based Source Control

Hybrid work model – will be required to travel to the office at least 3 times a week

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • C#
  • .Net Core
  • MVC WebAPI
  • LINQ
  • Entity Framework
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *