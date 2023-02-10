Senior Developer (Java/JavaScript) (Remote/Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR coding expertise as a Senior Developer with at least 5 years Java or JavaScript is sought by an innovative eHealth Company to work on several exciting digital and health information systems projects in South Africa and other African countries. You will also motivate the team, contribute to the overall team identity and culture while proactively finding ways to get involved and bring additional value. You must have 5 years’ experience working with Java/JavaScript in production enterprise environments along with relevant education, be skilled in HTML, CSS, React/Angular, NoSQL and experience in the Public Health sector with previous work with Electronic Health Record systems.

DUTIES:

The Senior Developer will contribute to the broader team by –

Help to motivate the other members of the team.

Contribute to the overall team identity and culture.

Be aware of what teammates are doing, struggling with, and how to help them.

Temporarily take on additional responsibility to assist their Lead, Line Manager or fellow team members when required.

Proactively finding ways to get involved and bring additional value.

Occasionally, a Senior is expected to take ownership of the delivery on a small stream or project, including:

Managing the expectations of fellow team members and the customer.

Negotiating and influencing the decisions made around the requirements and scope.

Taking all administrative responsibilities from the Lead regarding that deliverable.

Lead meetings and project delivery ceremonies.

Establishing a well-defined and well understood delivery approach.

REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 5 years’ experience working with Java or JavaScript technologies in production enterprise environments along with relevant education for this role.

Experience as a Senior Software Engineer, with the ability to mentor a Development team.

Excellent coding skills and solid understanding of web technologies and protocol.

Front End Development experience with JavaScript, HTML, CSS and relevant web platforms and libraries (such as React or Angular).

Use of Agile development practices.

Expertise in both relational and NoSQL database design and proficient in constructing database queries.

Responsibility for risk management of the overall software product.

Experience in the Public Health sector.

Previous work with Electronic Health Record systems.

Is able to run a small project/sub-project (>4-month project) with minimal assistance, to an acceptable level of quality and within the timeframes that they are given.

Is able to break down tasks/user stories into smaller tasks by themselves, and then able to translate these tasks to basic architectural/framework development patterns.

Can apply QA principles to their own work i.e., shows an awareness of the quality requirements of their own work. A Senior Developer should not be an employee who consistently produces buggy code (in terms of logic, syntax, resource bugs).

Has the ability to look after at least two Software Developers whilst keeping their tasks on track too.

Experts in their chosen technology stacks.

Strong at problem solving, with a talent for quickly and effectively troubleshooting and debugging complex issues.

Advantageous –

Experience as a Lead Software Engineer.

Having an in-depth understanding of health interoperability standards and patterns.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to take ownership of the software deliverables and work unsupervised by other Senior Developers.

Have the ability to learn and pickup new frameworks and technologies as required on their own accord with minimal assistance from others.

Have a clear understanding that their primary responsibility is to deliver software that meets the needs and requirements of the users.

Have a comprehensive understanding that extends beyond just Programming and have a talent for quickly gaining a deep knowledge of the business domain they support.

Have the ability to assertively push back on a requirement, as they possess a deep understanding of the potential problems it may bring and can effectively communicate these concerns to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Is also able to give their Lead timeframes with regards to their own tasks.

Able to assume client-facing responsibility and convey professionalism to the client in respect to their appearance, communication, etiquette, attitude, punctuality and attention to detail.

Gives management and the client the confidence that they can handle any technical situation that they come across.

COMMENTS:

