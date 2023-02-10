Senior Microsoft Developer

Role: Senior Microsoft Developer

Duration: 4 Months (starting 1 March 2023)

Location: Hybrid (offices in Midrand and Pretoria)

Our Financial Services client is looking for a Senior Microsoft Developer. MUST be a specialist in Microsoft Project Online.

Role & Responsibility:

Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements

Use supporting tools to help manage the team

Help identify and assist with fixing bugs

Manage the DevOps

Manage multiple projects running in parallel

Full responsibility for the technical implementation of the project

Report on progress with projects

Writing clean, high-quality, high-performance, maintainable code

Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements

Coordinate cross-functionally to ensure the project meets business objectives and compliance standards

Experience:

8+ years software development experience

Tech experience required:

Excellent knowledge of MS Office applications

C#, Angular, ABP, dotnet, HTML5, CSS3, JS, MSSQL

Desired Qualification Level:



Degree

Desired Skills:

Must be a specialist in Microsoft Project Online

8 years software development

senior microsoft manager

Learn more/Apply for this position