Role: Senior Microsoft Developer
Duration: 4 Months (starting 1 March 2023)
Location: Hybrid (offices in Midrand and Pretoria)
Our Financial Services client is looking for a Senior Microsoft Developer. MUST be a specialist in Microsoft Project Online.
Role & Responsibility:
- Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements
- Use supporting tools to help manage the team
- Help identify and assist with fixing bugs
- Manage the DevOps
- Manage multiple projects running in parallel
- Full responsibility for the technical implementation of the project
- Report on progress with projects
- Writing clean, high-quality, high-performance, maintainable code
- Coordinate cross-functionally to ensure the project meets business objectives and compliance standards
Experience:
- 8+ years software development experience
Tech experience required:
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office applications
- C#, Angular, ABP, dotnet, HTML5, CSS3, JS, MSSQL
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Desired Skills:
- Must be a specialist in Microsoft Project Online
- 8 years software development
- senior microsoft manager