Feb 10, 2023

Role: Senior Microsoft Developer
Duration: 4 Months (starting 1 March 2023)
Location: Hybrid (offices in Midrand and Pretoria)

Our Financial Services client is looking for a Senior Microsoft Developer. MUST be a specialist in Microsoft Project Online.
Role & Responsibility:

  • Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements
  • Use supporting tools to help manage the team
  • Help identify and assist with fixing bugs
  • Manage the DevOps
  • Manage multiple projects running in parallel
  • Full responsibility for the technical implementation of the project
  • Report on progress with projects
  • Writing clean, high-quality, high-performance, maintainable code
  • Coordinate cross-functionally to ensure the project meets business objectives and compliance standards

Experience:

  • 8+ years software development experience

Tech experience required:

  • Excellent knowledge of MS Office applications
  • C#, Angular, ABP, dotnet, HTML5, CSS3, JS, MSSQL

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Desired Skills:

  • Must be a specialist in Microsoft Project Online
  • 8 years software development
  • senior microsoft manager

