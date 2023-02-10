Do you have the required skills listed below, if so, the position of Senior Network Administrator working with the largest and most experienced end-to-end FINTECH service provider in South Africa, could be yours.
ABOUT THE POSITION:
- Manage the core network infrastructure environment, including Cisco firewall and switch day to day administration
- Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN and WAN environments; overseeing the implementation of data and network security
- Maintains the business as usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments
- Adheres to organisation’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e. Change Control, etc.)
- Assists with the organisation’s compliance and regulatory requirements (i.e. PCI DSS)
REQUIRED SKILLS:
- Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies
- Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS
- Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series
- Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /
- Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies
- Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies
- Strong knowledge of Windows operating system
- Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN.
- Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];
- Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];
- TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
- Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments
- VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
- Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA
- Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture
- Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.
- Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
- Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
- LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)
- VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Hands-on approach
- Ability to manage SLA’s with service providers
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
- National diploma or degree in relevant field
- Any network qualification (i.e. CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet)
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
- Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
- Travel nationally
- Must be self-learning
- Able to work independently
- Must have own and reliable transport.
- Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work
