Senior Network Administrator

Feb 10, 2023

Do you have the required skills listed below, if so, the position of Senior Network Administrator working with the largest and most experienced end-to-end FINTECH service provider in South Africa, could be yours.

ABOUT THE POSITION:

  • Manage the core network infrastructure environment, including Cisco firewall and switch day to day administration
  • Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN and WAN environments; overseeing the implementation of data and network security
  • Maintains the business as usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments
  • Adheres to organisation’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e. Change Control, etc.)
  • Assists with the organisation’s compliance and regulatory requirements (i.e. PCI DSS)

REQUIRED SKILLS:

  • Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies
  • Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS
  • Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series
  • Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies
  • Strong knowledge of Windows operating system
  • Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN.
  • Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];
  • Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];
  • TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
  • Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments
  • VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
  • Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA
  • Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture
  • Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.
  • Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
  • Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
  • LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)
  • VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills
  • Hands-on approach
  • Ability to manage SLA’s with service providers
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
  • National diploma or degree in relevant field
  • Any network qualification (i.e. CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet)

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

  • Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
  • Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
  • Travel nationally
  • Must be self-learning
  • Able to work independently
  • Must have own and reliable transport.
  • Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco Firewall
  • Cisco Routers
  • Cisco Switches
  • LAN environments
  • IOS
  • Fortinet Firewall
  • Arista switch

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

