Senior Network Administrator – Gauteng Menlyn

Do you have the required skills listed below, if so, the position of Senior Network Administrator working with the largest and most experienced end-to-end FINTECH service provider in South Africa, could be yours.

ABOUT THE POSITION:

Manage the core network infrastructure environment, including Cisco firewall and switch day to day administration

Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN and WAN environments; overseeing the implementation of data and network security

Maintains the business as usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments

Adheres to organisation’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e. Change Control, etc.)

Assists with the organisation’s compliance and regulatory requirements (i.e. PCI DSS)

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies

Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS

Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series

Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /

Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies

Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies

Strong knowledge of Windows operating system

Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN.

Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];

Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];

TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4

Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments

VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS

Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA

Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture

Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.

Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols

Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE protocols

LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)

VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Hands-on approach

Ability to manage SLA’s with service providers

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

National diploma or degree in relevant field

Any network qualification (i.e. CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet)

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)

Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)

Travel nationally

Must be self-learning

Able to work independently

Must have own and reliable transport.

Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work

