Senior PHP Developer (CH875) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions is looking for a Senior PHP Developer

The Senior PHP Developer will be responsible for the development, maintenance and improvement of all Systems related to their specific products. Streamlining and improving of the software product related operations. Assisting in improving efficiency of data import/extraction systems. Assisting, advising, and coaching fellow developers and colleagues. A love for data & databases, as this will be your day-to-day playground in the Back-End environment

Core metrics:

Write “clean”, well-designed code

Produce detailed specifications

Troubleshoot, test and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

Follow industry best practices

Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary

Experience required:

6 years’ experience within a development role, coding in PHP

4 – 6 years’ experience in using MS SQL or MYSQL Creating table structures Running complex SQL queries Managing SQL databases (backups etc.)

3 – 4 years’ experience within DevOps environment, having had exposure to deployments, builds, managing servers etc. And working with cloud-based platforms

Proven software development experience in PHP

Understanding of open source projects like Joomla, Drupal, Wikis, osCommerce, etc

Demonstrable knowledge of web technologies including HTML, CSS, Javascript, AJAX etc

Good knowledge of relational databases, version control tools and of developing web services

Experience in common third-party APIs (Google, Facebook, Ebay etc)

Qualifications:

Matric

Degree in Computer Science or related IT Degree

6 years’ experience in a development role

Exposure of billing or financial systems is advantageous

Personality:

A Positive Attitude: No matter how big or small your business is, you want to know that the PHP developer you work with is enthusiastic about creating the perfect website for you.

Great Communication Skills: A great developer must be able to understand problems you want solved and propose solutions to you in a coherent manner.

Excellent Time Management: A great developer has a strong work ethic and will work hard to keep you informed, meet with you when necessary and complete his work.

Ability to learn quickly: A great developer will find different resources, talk to the right people and find the best solution.

Broad Technical Experience: A great developer has broad, and deep, experience in a number of technologies, especially those that are relevant to creating your website.

End- User Focus: Keeping his eye on the end-user experience is what really separates a great developer from a good or average one.

Competencies required:

Attention to detail

Ability to work on the level of work: Strategic Development (Level 2/3)

Influencing People

Leading Change

Communication

Results-Driven

Reporting:

Reports to Chief Technology Officer

Direct Reports: N/A

Works closely with: – Solution Lead Quality Assurance Business Analysts Developers Project Owners Project Managers



Core responsibilities:

Work closely with the IT team in completing projects.

Troubleshoot and fix any issues relating to PHP programs.

Ensure smooth operations of web processes and infrastructure.

Create scripts to facilitate client systems to meet performance and objectives.

Test and develop software for client applications.

Create documentation for software created.

Utilize source debuggers and write or modify client software.

Produce results effectively and within the deadlines set.

Attend formal and informal learning sessions as deemed necessary

Agile thinking approach in development and management

Problem-solving abilities in code development and application

Investigate spec given and in collaboration with BA team, ascertain the following:

Whether spec is viable given current architecture

Impact on current functionalities

Whether spec is in line with organizational objectives

Enforcement and creation of good coding and repository practices , tooling such as GIT or BitBucket.

Plan and estimations of prioritized items of value

To operate within the existing eco-system and platform journey SDLC process.

Review code committed to GitLab before accepting the merge request

To aid in creating the technical direction of a system

In the event of Dev Comeback, the following process is followed:

Review specification

Review code

Plan for within current or future iterations

Identify and analyse user requirements

Prioritize, assign, and execute tasks throughout the software development life cycle

Write well-designed, efficient code

Review, test, and debug team members’ code

Schedule product releases with internal teams

Ensure our applications are secure and up to date

Assisting in incident resolution and root cause analysis

Writing clean, fast, and high-quality PHP scripts; ensuring they’re scalable, and delivering them on time

Testing, troubleshooting, and maintaining software and databases so that websites and applications run smoothly

Working to specifications to improve the code-base and optimize the performance of websites and applications

Follow industry and PHP best practices to contribute to development lifecycles

General:

Desired Skills:

APIs

CSS

HTML

Javascript

Microsoft SQL

PHP

Software Development

