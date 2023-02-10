Senior Software Developer

Our client is looking for a Senior Software Developer to join their exceptional team.

This is a permanent role with Hybrid working models.

The Senior Software Developer role is responsible for software development, maintenance, testing and production support for the front office suite of applications within Markets.

Relevant experience:

Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications using Java and C#

Assist in architecting new solutions

Research, evaluate and recommend software libraries and integration and testing tools

Mentor junior developers

Collaborate with Analysts and the Business to understand the requirement

Troubleshoot production problems related to software applications

Resolve problems with software and respond to suggestions for improvements or enhancements

Communicate effectively with internal clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions

Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively

Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions

Technical experience:

Minimum of 5 years technical work experience in a team environment as a software developer

Experience developing software with either Java or C#

Experience working with a relational database

Frontend development experience

Experience with:

Java, J2EE application servers,

Spring Boot,

Apache Tomcat,

Hibernate,

SOAP/REST Web Services,

XML,

JSON,

Maven,

Jenkins,

TeamCity,

C#,

IIS

Desired Skills:

C#

Java

j2ee

spring boot

soap

rest

jenkins

