Our client is looking for a Senior Software Developer to join their exceptional team.
This is a permanent role with Hybrid working models.
The Senior Software Developer role is responsible for software development, maintenance, testing and production support for the front office suite of applications within Markets.
Relevant experience:
- Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications using Java and C#
- Assist in architecting new solutions
- Research, evaluate and recommend software libraries and integration and testing tools
- Mentor junior developers
- Collaborate with Analysts and the Business to understand the requirement
- Troubleshoot production problems related to software applications
- Resolve problems with software and respond to suggestions for improvements or enhancements
- Communicate effectively with internal clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions
- Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively
- Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions
Technical experience:
- Minimum of 5 years technical work experience in a team environment as a software developer
- Experience developing software with either Java or C#
- Experience working with a relational database
- Frontend development experience
- Experience with:
- Java, J2EE application servers,
- Spring Boot,
- Apache Tomcat,
- Hibernate,
- SOAP/REST Web Services,
- XML,
- JSON,
- Maven,
- Jenkins,
- TeamCity,
- C#,
- IIS
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Java
- j2ee
- spring boot
- soap
- rest
- jenkins