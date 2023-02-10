Senior Software Developer

GoldenRule Technology is currently recruiting for leader in the finance and banking sector. If working with cutting edge technology and collaborating with high-end technical members is part of your aspirations, then this is the opportunity for you.

We are currently looking for a Senior software [URL Removed] Senior Software Developer role is responsible for software development, maintenance, testing and production support for the front office suite of applications within Markets.

Minimum Required Experience:

Minimum of 5 years technical work experience in a team environment as a software developer

Experience developing software with either Java or C#

Experience working with a relational database

Frontend development experience

Experience with Java, J2EE application servers, Spring Boot, Apache Tomcat, Hibernate, SOAP/REST Web Services, XML, JSON, Maven, Jenkins, TeamCity, C#, IIS.

Relational database experience (MS SQL Server, Oracle)

Frontend development experience with Thymeleaf, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap or similar frameworks

Experience with Python, Docker and Cloud Computing platforms will be advantageous

Duties and Responsibilities:

Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications using Java and C#

Assist in architecting new solutions

Research, evaluate and recommend software libraries and integration and testing tools

Mentor junior developers

Collaborate with Analysts and the Business to understand the requirement

Troubleshoot production problems related to software applications

Resolve problems with software and respond to suggestions for improvements or enhancements

Communicate effectively with internal clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions

Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively

Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

