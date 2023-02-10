Senior Software Developer

Feb 10, 2023

GoldenRule Technology is currently recruiting for leader in the finance and banking sector. If working with cutting edge technology and collaborating with high-end technical members is part of your aspirations, then this is the opportunity for you.

We are currently looking for a Senior software [URL Removed] Senior Software Developer role is responsible for software development, maintenance, testing and production support for the front office suite of applications within Markets.

Minimum Required Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years technical work experience in a team environment as a software developer

  • Experience developing software with either Java or C#

  • Experience working with a relational database

  • Frontend development experience

  • Experience with Java, J2EE application servers, Spring Boot, Apache Tomcat, Hibernate, SOAP/REST Web Services, XML, JSON, Maven, Jenkins, TeamCity, C#, IIS.

  • Relational database experience (MS SQL Server, Oracle)

  • Frontend development experience with Thymeleaf, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap or similar frameworks

  • Experience with Python, Docker and Cloud Computing platforms will be advantageous

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications using Java and C#

  • Assist in architecting new solutions

  • Research, evaluate and recommend software libraries and integration and testing tools

  • Mentor junior developers

  • Collaborate with Analysts and the Business to understand the requirement

  • Troubleshoot production problems related to software applications

  • Resolve problems with software and respond to suggestions for improvements or enhancements

  • Communicate effectively with internal clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions

  • Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively

  • Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

