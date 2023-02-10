Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule Technology is currently recruiting for leader in the finance and banking sector. If working with cutting edge technology and collaborating with high-end technical members is part of your aspirations, then this is the opportunity for you.
We are currently looking for a Senior software [URL Removed] Senior Software Developer role is responsible for software development, maintenance, testing and production support for the front office suite of applications within Markets.
Minimum Required Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years technical work experience in a team environment as a software developer
- Experience developing software with either Java or C#
- Experience working with a relational database
- Frontend development experience
- Experience with Java, J2EE application servers, Spring Boot, Apache Tomcat, Hibernate, SOAP/REST Web Services, XML, JSON, Maven, Jenkins, TeamCity, C#, IIS.
- Relational database experience (MS SQL Server, Oracle)
- Frontend development experience with Thymeleaf, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap or similar frameworks
- Experience with Python, Docker and Cloud Computing platforms will be advantageous
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications using Java and C#
- Assist in architecting new solutions
- Research, evaluate and recommend software libraries and integration and testing tools
- Mentor junior developers
- Collaborate with Analysts and the Business to understand the requirement
- Troubleshoot production problems related to software applications
- Resolve problems with software and respond to suggestions for improvements or enhancements
- Communicate effectively with internal clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions
- Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively
- Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML