SIEM platforms market to reach $8,6bn by 2025

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions have dominated the enterprise security market for nearly two decades, and the market volume is expected to reach $8,6-billion by 2025, according to KuppingerCole analysts.

Its compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5,1% is a key indicator of the stability of the market.

The largest market is North America currently contributing 44,9% of the global revenue split. It is followed by EMEA with a 37,3% share coverage. While APAC and LATAM are still deploying solutions in this market segment, these regions show lower adoption. However, the coverage is expected to grow in the coming years.

SIEM solutions are widely used to power security operations centres in large companies or managed security services for smaller ones. SIEMs feature centralised collection and management of security-related data across all IT systems and can apply a set of rules to help identify known malicious activities in stream of security events.

In addition to providing visibility into the overall security posture, SIEMs serve as a convenient tool for compliance reporting.

Undeniably, the last decade witnessed numerous changes in terms of data architecture, big data frameworks, public clouds, and data regulations that change the game in storing data. The market for these modern security intelligence and automation solutions continues to grow and evolve, with solutions gaining new capabilities, merging previously standalone tools into integrated platforms, and last, but not least, changing names, definitions, and licensing policies.

Although all these changes affect the industry, this market has reached a high level of maturity, KuppingerCole says.