Solution Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Provide the following solution architecture services for the CSD Portfolio: (Projects, Programmes and new Demands)
- Develop the solution architectures for the different projects within the CSD Portfolio and guide the end-to-end delivery of the solutions.
- Combine architectural ‘as-is’ (baseline) and ‘to-be’ (target) models for various domains (business, data, application, and technology) to create an overall solution architecture and roadmap with the supporting transition architectures.
- Ensure alignment between the enterprise architecture, related solution architectures, architecture principles, and information and communications technology (ICT) standards to ensure standardisation and reduce risk.
- Ensure that the solutions meet the business requirements while complying to standards and principles, traceability to enterprise reference models, and alignment with the target enterprise architecture vision.
- Ensure that proposed solutions are peer reviewed by the EA division and presented to the Enterprise Architecture Governance forums for approval.
- Take accountability for overseeing the end-to-end delivery of the solutions for the business and ensure that solutions implemented match the architectural designs (implementation governance).
- Develop evaluation criteria to support cross-functional teams in evaluating product identification and selection processes including proofs of concept (POC), requests for information (RFIs) and requests for proposals (RFPs).
Education and experience:
- A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the field of specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications AND
- Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.
- A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
- A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF, BIZBOK) will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Additional requirements – Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills). – Thought leadership. – Stakeholder management. – Risk management. – Problem-solving skills. – Facilitation skills – Negotiation skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
