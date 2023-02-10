Solution Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Provide the following solution architecture services for the CSD Portfolio: (Projects, Programmes and new Demands)

Develop the solution architectures for the different projects within the CSD Portfolio and guide the end-to-end delivery of the solutions.

Combine architectural ‘as-is’ (baseline) and ‘to-be’ (target) models for various domains (business, data, application, and technology) to create an overall solution architecture and roadmap with the supporting transition architectures.

Ensure alignment between the enterprise architecture, related solution architectures, architecture principles, and information and communications technology (ICT) standards to ensure standardisation and reduce risk.

Ensure that the solutions meet the business requirements while complying to standards and principles, traceability to enterprise reference models, and alignment with the target enterprise architecture vision.

Ensure that proposed solutions are peer reviewed by the EA division and presented to the Enterprise Architecture Governance forums for approval.

Take accountability for overseeing the end-to-end delivery of the solutions for the business and ensure that solutions implemented match the architectural designs (implementation governance).

Develop evaluation criteria to support cross-functional teams in evaluating product identification and selection processes including proofs of concept (POC), requests for information (RFIs) and requests for proposals (RFPs).

Education and experience:

A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the field of specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications AND

Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.

A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF, BIZBOK) will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Additional requirements – Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills). – Thought leadership. – Stakeholder management. – Risk management. – Problem-solving skills. – Facilitation skills – Negotiation skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Additional requirements

– Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills).

– Thought leadership.

– Stakeholder management.

– Risk management.

– Problem-solving skills.

– Facilitation skills

– Negotiation skills

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

Learn more/Apply for this position