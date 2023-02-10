Solutions Architect – Gauteng

We are looking for a Solutions Architect with a minimum of 10 years of experience in Software Development.

Must have a minimum of 3 years experience in leading software development teams with hands-on architectural and distributed systems experience. Experience with delivering software projects using Agile / Scrum methodologies. A strong track record of project delivery for large, cross-functional, and co-dependent projects.

Hybrid work model – will be required to travel to the office at least 3 times a week.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Leading software development teams

Agile / Scrum Methodologies.

