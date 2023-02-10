Systems Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Professional Experience:
- 5+ years of experience in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or other technical discipline
- 2+ years of experience writing code or scripts in a modern programming or scripting language
- 1+ years of experience implementing security solutions
Responsibilities:
- Architecting and implementing technical solutions to support defensive security
- Maintain and develop our security platform and its capabilities.
- Collaborating with the SOC Analysts on developing effective security information and events management
- Working with client teams to secure their environment, hardening servers, SaaS, endpoint configurations and networks.
- Develop system automation
- Respond to security incidents
Mandatory skills:
- Solid Linux skills (approx. 5 years)
- Programming or scripting experience with popular modern languages
- Familiarity with web applications and services (and related protocols).
- Hardening servers, and building security into the platform
- Experience and/or knowledge of building Infrastructure as Code
Preferred skills:
- Experience and/or knowledge of AWS Cloud Infrastructure and its security
- Experience and/or knowledge of Kubernetes
- Knowledge of network security and networking technologies e.g. Firewalls, intrusion detection systems, anti-malware solutions, content filtering, log management and network monitoring tools.
