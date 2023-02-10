Systems Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Feb 10, 2023

Professional Experience:

  • 5+ years of experience in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or other technical discipline
  • 2+ years of experience writing code or scripts in a modern programming or scripting language
  • 1+ years of experience implementing security solutions

Responsibilities:

  • Architecting and implementing technical solutions to support defensive security
  • Maintain and develop our security platform and its capabilities.
  • Collaborating with the SOC Analysts on developing effective security information and events management
  • Working with client teams to secure their environment, hardening servers, SaaS, endpoint configurations and networks.
  • Develop system automation
  • Respond to security incidents

Mandatory skills:

  • Solid Linux skills (approx. 5 years)
  • Programming or scripting experience with popular modern languages
  • Familiarity with web applications and services (and related protocols).
  • Hardening servers, and building security into the platform
  • Experience and/or knowledge of building Infrastructure as Code

Preferred skills:

  • Experience and/or knowledge of AWS Cloud Infrastructure and its security
  • Experience and/or knowledge of Kubernetes
  • Knowledge of network security and networking technologies e.g. Firewalls, intrusion detection systems, anti-malware solutions, content filtering, log management and network monitoring tools.

Professional Experience:

  • 5+ years of experience in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or other technical discipline
  • 2+ years of experience writing code or scripts in a modern programming or scripting language
  • 1+ years of experience implementing security solutions

Responsibilities:

  • Architecting and implementing technical solutions to support defensive security
  • Maintain and develop our security platform and its capabilities.
  • Collaborating with the SOC Analysts on developing effective security information and events management
  • Working with client teams to secure their environment, hardening servers, SaaS, endpoint configurations and networks.
  • Develop system automation
  • Respond to security incidents

Mandatory skills:

  • Solid Linux skills (approx. 5 years)
  • Programming or scripting experience with popular modern languages
  • Familiarity with web applications and services (and related protocols).
  • Hardening servers, and building security into the platform
  • Experience and/or knowledge of building Infrastructure as Code

Preferred skills:

  • Experience and/or knowledge of AWS Cloud Infrastructure and its security
  • Experience and/or knowledge of Kubernetes
  • Knowledge of network security and networking technologies e.g. Firewalls, intrusion detection systems, anti-malware solutions, content filtering, log management and network monitoring tools.

Desired Skills:

  • writing code or scripts
  • implementing security solutions
  • Computer Engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *