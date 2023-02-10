Technical Project Manager (Remote/Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

ENVIRONMENT:

Define and administer the technical aspects of one or more program areas while managing a variety of Healthcare, Information Systems, Technology and Development projects within the Public Healthcare ecosystem in South Africa as the next Technical Project Manager sought by a fast-growing eHealth Company. You will be responsible for ensuring agile SCRUM implementation while guiding activities, implementing agreed approaches, policies and plans; coordinating program deliverables (including risk assessments and resource requirements) & communicating work planned and done to key stakeholders. The ideal candidate has strong project management experience with a strong information systems development background, experience/interest in the non-profit public healthcare area and agile methodologies. You will require suitable tertiary level training and advanced knowledge in a field related to Medicine/Public Health/Computer Science/IS with 7 years’ experience in a relevant Project Management position, strong leadership skills including the ability to innovate and strategize in the domain of Health Information Systems, solid knowledge of Kanban, XP, ICT and Scrum theory, rules & practices.

DUTIES:

Define and coordinate technical program issues between programmatic areas.

Develop requirements, planning schedules and estimating costs are considered paramount tasks.

Extensive Travel in South Africa (up to 25% of the time).

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant tertiary level training and advanced knowledge in a field related to Medicine, Public Health, Computer Science or Information Systems

Experience/Skills –

A minimum of 7 years’ experience in a relevant Project Management position, working with highly skilled professionals and/or managers in Health Information Systems, with cross-cultural experience.

Leadership skills including the ability to innovate and strategize in the domain of Health Information Systems.

Management skills, including the ability to manage a team of technical and programme management professionals.

Strong knowledge of Scrum theory, rules and practices.

Competence in coaching members of the team into following the Scrum framework and Agile practices.

Knowledge of other Agile approaches, such as Kanban, XP, etc.

Technical knowledge of common ICT issues including requirements for hardware, software and standard pitfalls in implementation.

Computer literacy in common business productivity software, including Microsoft Office.

Technology experience should include:

Strong experience with GSM and Ethernet technologies, appropriate management and diagnostic tools.

Installation of PC based operating systems.

Firewall, radius, and other network management components.

In-depth hardware configuration knowledge for modems, routers, GSM modules etc.

Understanding of communications and internet protocols.

Desirable –

Honours Degree, Master’s Degree or PhD in either Business Administration, Health Sciences, Public Health, Statistics, Computer Science, Information Systems or similar.

Certified ScrumMaster (CSM), Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) or Certified Product Owner (CSPO) qualifications.

Experience working within or with the South African National Department Health.

Ability to write high quality reports.

Knowledge and experience of South African health systems strengthening and Health Information Systems Development in low resource settings as well as the priorities and programmes of international donors.

Project Management skills and experience, including project development, monitoring and evaluation, narrative reporting.

Experience in playing the Scrum Master role for at least one year for a Software Development team that was diligently applying Scrum principles, practices, and theory.

Awareness and experience with widely successful Agile techniques: User Stories, ATDD, TDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing and Automated Testing etc.

Experience with tools such as Jira for Agile Project Management.

Knowledge of rules and procedures, as well as experience in budgeting and development of grant and project proposals, for international funding agencies such as CDC, USAID, PEPFAR, EU, WHO, UNICEF etc.

Proficiency in other Southern African languages is preferred but not required.

Durban preferred but not limited.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent English language proficiency.

Great interpersonal and communication skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, and an attention to detail and show initiative.

The person will be expected to work independently, as well as be a team player.

Someone who is self-motivated and has a sense of pride in their work, is passionate about technology and self-learning and who takes responsibility for their actions would fit into our team.

Strong logical thinking and reasoning skills.

A strong sense of integrity, and the drive to be open, honest and ethical in everything you do.

COMMENTS:

