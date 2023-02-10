UI/UX Designer

GoldenRule Technology is currently hiring for one of the leaders in the health and wellness space. We are looking for well-seasoned UX UI Designers to join a global team.

Key qualifications

Excels in Figma

Experience with web-responsive design

Experience with mobile app design

Experience working with design systems

Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment

Strong attention to detail

This role will be focussed on redesigning their member experience. This role will be responsible for translating journeys into web responsive layouts with a mobile-first approach. This will include desktop and mobile views

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

